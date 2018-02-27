Dog found dead 'sitting outside back door' after freezing temperatures overnight

An animal charity says the 'Beast from the East' weather system has claimed its first victim.

Laois-based Cara Rescue Dogs says a person found their dog dead on Monday morning sitting outside the back door.

It says this was despite the fact they had a small wooden dog box, which they felt was sufficient to keep the poor dog warm outside.



"Unfortunately these small dog box's are only good to shelter from rain or wind (If even)", the charity says.

"The unfortunate owner is not a bad person they simply thought it was OK".

It adds that the owner had planned on bringing the dog in when the snow arrived.

"But sadly the freezing temperature last night claimed the dogs life."

It is urging people to being their pets inside overnight as temperatures continue to fall.

Cara Rescue Dogs was set up in 2011.