Coveney in Brussels to discuss nerve-agent attack in Salisbury

Tánaiste Simon Coveney is attending an EU Council meeting in Brussels on Monday to discuss the recent nerve-agent attack in Salisbury in the UK.

He will also discuss the situation in Syria with other foreign ministers.

As international chemical weapons experts arrive in Britain to investigate the Salisbury attack, EU foreign ministers will be formulating their response in Brussels.

The team of independent investigators from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) arrive in the UK from The Hague.

They were invited by the British government last week to verify analysis of the nerve agent used in the March 4th attack.

They will meet officials from the UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory and police to talk about the process for collecting samples, including environmental ones.

The samples will be sent to "highly reputable international laboratories" selected by the OPCW for testing.

Speaking ahead of the talks, Mr Coveney said Ireland fully supports the UK's efforts to ensure the perpetrators of "this heinous crime" can be held accountable.

He said: "All EU member states are in complete solidarity with the UK on this issue, which will be discussed at the European Council later this week."

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in critical condition after being poisoned with a nerve agent.

The Tánaiste will also discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as developments in Syria and in Iran.

"Illegal annexation of Crimea"

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Coveney said: "Today, on the fourth anniversary of the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, I reiterate Ireland’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

"We do not recognise the annexation and we continue to call on the Russian Federation to observe the fundamental principles of international law and restore Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders."

On the worsening human rights situation in Crimea, he said: "The deterioration of the human rights situation since the annexation is deeply concerning.

"I call on the Russian Federation to guarantee that freedom of expression, religion, belief and the right to peaceful assembly can be exercised by citizens of Crimea without discrimination on any grounds.

"All allegations of human rights violations involving political prisoners, human rights defenders and civil society activists must be fully and properly investigated."

Ministers will also have an informal lunch with the foreign minister of the Republic of Korea.

With reporting from Jack Quann