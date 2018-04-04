Co-op says 'importing fodder is essential' as crisis continues for farmers

One of the country's largest co-ops is set to import more than 2,500 tonnes of fodder from the UK, amid warnings that shortages in Ireland have reached 'emergency levels'.

Poor weather conditions during the winter months has resulted in livestock remaining indoors for long periods of time - putting huge pressure on farmers to keep the animals fed.

Continuing cold and wet weather has led to further uncertainty on farms across the country, with reports that some animals are starving.

The Agriculture Minister Michael Creed is meeting with the main co-ops this afternoon to discuss responses to the crisis.

The Dairygold Co-Op, meanwhile, said its first load of imported haylage and hay will arrive in Ireland tomorrow.

Dairygold Chairman John O’Gorman explained: "There has been a definite tightening of fodder stocks especially in the last week. The heavy rain across the country over the Easter weekend compounded an already bad situation on the ground for dairy farmers following one of the worst winters on record.

"We have no doubt that this imported fodder is essential. Unfortunately, ground temperatures and grass growth remain well below normal for this time of year so at this point in time it’s difficult to know when dairy farmers will be in a position to return to grazing."

He added: "This is a very costly operation and we will be making this point to the [Department of Agriculture] and recommending that it initiates its haulage support programme that worked so well to assist in industry during the last fodder crisis in 2013."

'Emergency levels'

Minister Creed says his department may consider importing fodder if required, but suggested there are still enough supplies available.

However, Fianna Fáil has accused the minister of playing 'catch-up'.

The party's agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalogue said: "Despite warnings from my party and farm organisations as far back as September last year, the Minister ignored farmers and failed to take any concrete action to address the situation.

"As the bad weather continued through the winter, it increased pressure on fodder stocks as animals were being kept indoors and feed was being used up. Now that the crisis has reached emergency levels, it is not acceptable for the Minister to continue with his hands-off approach."

Yesterday, Minister Creed called on any farmers with fodder supplies to make them available to neighbours through local groups, the co-ops and agriculture authority Teagasc.