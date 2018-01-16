Contraband alcohol, medicines and tobacco seized in Dublin and Rosslare

More than €189,000 worth of contraband alcohol, medicines and tobacco has been seized during operations in Dublin and Rosslare.

Revenue officers seized the material in routine operations over the past week.

This included over 25,800 litres of beer, 1,980 vials of medicine, 800 pills, 25kg of tobacco and 24,000 cigarettes.

Last Wednesday officers in Rosslare Europort seized a truck and its load of over 25,800 litres of beer - with an estimated retail value of €107,000.

Alcohol seized in Rosslare | Image: Revenue

Revenue say this represents a potential loss to the exchequer of €55,000.

The truck was stopped when it arrived from France after routine profiling to identify alcohol products that may be diverted onto the market without payment of tax.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

While at Dublin Airport on Saturday, Revenue officers seized approximately 24,000 'Benson and Hedges' cigarettes and 25kg of shisha tobacco - with a combined retail value of some €27,000, representing a potential estimated loss to the exchequer of €22,000.

Cigarettes seized at Dublin Airport | Image: Revenue

Revenue say the smuggled tobacco products were concealed in the luggage of two men in their 20s, who had arrived into Dublin on a flight from Kuwait via Doha.

And at Dublin Port on Sunday, officers stopped and searched a truck as it disembarked a ferry from Holyhead.

Along with its legitimate consignment, the truck was also found to be carrying alcohol without appropriate documentation or payment of tax.

Revenue seized the 216 litres of beer and approximately 26 litres of spirits, with and estimated retail value of €1,800 and representing a potential loss to the exchequer of around €1,000.

Earlier on Wednesday, Revenue officers at Dublin Port also seized medicines - suspected to be steroids - with estimated retail value of €54,000 when they stopped and searched a truck arriving from Holyhead.

Seized medicines at Dublin Port | Image: Revenue