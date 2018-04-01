Ceremonies take place to remember those who died during 1916 Rising

Those who died in the 1916 Easter Rising are being remembered by the State today.

Commemorations are taking place outside the GPO in Dublin to remember those who died in the 1916 Rising.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will attend the ceremony, which beings with a reading of the Proclamation of Independence.

Separately, Heritage Minister Josepha Madigan will lay a wreath at a ceremony in Glasnevin Cemetery to commemorate all of those who died.

Minister Madigan said: "It is a great honour for me to represent the Government at this ceremony of remembrance to commemorate all those who died in the cause of Irish freedom during Easter Week 1916.

"We remember in a special way those who rest in peace in this cemetery and the creators of our two great symbols of nationhood."

Sarah Tiffin, deputy head of mission at the British embassy in Dublin, will also lay a wreath at the Sigerson Monument in remembrance of those who lost their lives.

The French ambassador Stéphane Crouzat and Brigadier General Howard Berney, Defence Forces General Officer Commanding 2nd Brigade, will lay wreaths at the grave of Edward Hollywood.

Preparations are complete for today’s #Easter1916 commemorations at the #GPO. The Air Corps will play a significant part this year. Watch out for the @IrishAirCorps #Flypast which will end the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/KBlHr8SOIN — Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) April 1, 2018

The ceremony will close with the laying of wreaths at the grave of Peadar Kearney by his great grandson and by John Green, chairman of Glasnevin Trust.

Edward Hollywood brought the Tricolour to Ireland, with its message of reconciliation and friendship.

Minister Madigan said: "The pride and respect that we feel for our flag is at the heart of our identity as Irish people and a powerful symbol of our commitment to promoting peace and mutual understanding among all communities."

Peadar Kearney wrote the original English lyrics of 'The Soldier's Song' in 1907.

The translation of his song - Amhrán na bhFiann - has been the Irish National Anthem since 1926.

