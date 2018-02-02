Bus Éireann expands city zone fares in Cork

Bus Éireann has unveiled new bus fare structures for Cork city.

Under the plan, the city zone has been expanded to include suburbs like Ballincollig, Glanmire, Blarney and Carrigaline.

With the changes to the city fare zone, a passenger travelling in from Ballincollig into Cork city who previously was paying €4.40 cash or €3.52 on a Leap Card will now pay or €2.70 cash or as little as €1.89 with Leap.

The company says a cash customer moving to Leap can make a total saving of almost 50%.

Anne Graham is chief executive of the NTA: "In determining fares, we looked closely at the travel patterns in Cork city and suburbs, and it was clear to us that based on population density and job density, that the city fare zone should be extended.

"We are also further incentivising modal shift in these areas by adding a further discount for passengers using Leap.

"All in all, it adds up to great value for both new and existing passengers on Bus Éireann’s city services in Cork."

Martin Walsh, regional manager with Bus Éireann, said: "The NTA’s recently announced fare determination means that passengers are getting much better value for money and has made bus travel in Cork much more attractive.

"Travelling to the suburbs is now cheaper, but there are also savings to be made on shorter journeys within the city, where switching to Leap reduces the fare from €2.30 to €1.61."

Sixteen new double deck buses and nine new coaches were introduced into the Cork fleet during 2017.