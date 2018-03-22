Blaze at Dublin hotel brought under control

More than 150 guests of a Dublin Hotel have been safely evacuated after a major fire broke out last night.

The large fire broke out on an upper floor of the Metro Hotel in Ballymun shortly after 8pm yesterday evening.

Eight fire engines, 60 fire fighters and a range of other emergency services brought the blaze under control in the early hours of this morning.

The Metro Hotel in Ballymun. Image: Paul Quinn/Newstalk

There are no reports of any injuries.

Four engines remained on scene throughout the night working to damp down and extinguish hot spots.

#Ballymun UPDATE: 8 fire engines, 2 aerial appliances, emergency tender, foam tender, command units and senior officers at scene. Firefighters using breathing apparatus inside hotel to search & extinguish #BallymunFire #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/dh8xnFgMRj — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 21, 2018

The residents were transferred to the Carlton Hotel for the night.

Local councillor Paul McAuliffe was said the incident is a blow for the entire area:

“It is going to have a major impact on business in the area as well because obviously the hotel was a significant part of the business life of Ballymun,” he said.

“So something like this will have a long lasting effect for everybody.”

He praised Dublin Fire Brigade for their hard work and commitment.

Officials have confirmed there were no homeless families staying at the hotel.

Garda traffic diversions remain in place in the area and are likely to cause disruption for motorists this morning.