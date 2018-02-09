Bird flu case confirmed in wild bird found in Tipperary

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of bird flu in Co Tipperary.

The subtype H5N6 was found in a wild bird on January 31st.

The department says it is a "highly pathogenic strain" that has previously been confirmed in Great Britain and mainland Europe.

This is the only case detected in Ireland so far.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) says the risk to humans is considered to be very low.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) says that poultry meat is safe to eat, provided that it is handled hygienically while raw, and cooked thoroughly prior to consumption.

The Department of Agriculture says it is continuing to closely monitor the situation and is in consultation with the poultry industry on possible future risk mitigating measures.

It is also maintaining close contact with its counterparts in Northern Ireland.

The department adds: "It is vital for flock owners to apply strict bio-security measures to prevent the introduction of avian influenza.

"In particular flock owners should feed and water birds inside or under cover where wild birds cannot access the feed or water.

"Keep poultry separate from wild birds by putting suitable fencing around the outdoor areas they access."

Flock owners are being asked to remain vigilant for any signs of disease, and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.

The public is advised not to handle sick or dead birds, but to notify the nearest Department Veterinary Office or ring the Avian Influenza Hotline on 076-106-4403 - or outside of office hours at 1850-200-456.