Belfast rape trial hears evidence from alleged victim

All four men deny the charges against them

Composite image shows Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson (left) and Stuart Olding (right) arrive at Belfast Crown Court | Image: Brian Lawless/Liam McBurney/Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

A woman claims Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson knew she did not want to have sex with him on the night he is alleged to have raped her in his home.

She has been giving evidence in the trial of Jackson and his Ulster teammate Stuart Olding, who is also accused of raping her that night.

From behind a large blue curtain, the woman told the court she went to a party at Paddy Jackson's south Belfast home after a night out in June 2016.

After some consensual kissing in his bedroom, she said Jackson tried to undo her trousers but she told him firmly she was not interested.

After later returning to his room to get her bag, she claims he came in, pulled her trousers down to her knees and pushed her onto his bed.

She said she just froze, and next thing she remembers is being face down on his bed while he is having sex with her.

She said she stared straight into his eyes at some point later when Stuart Olding entered the room and said 'please no, not him as well'.

She claims Olding then forced her to give him oral sex.

Their friend Blane McIlroy, from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast, then walked in 'completely naked', she said.

She claims he blocked her exit as she tried to leave and she described his stance and demeanour as 'aggressive'.

25-year-old Rory Harrison from Manse Road in Belfast is accused of trying to cover up what happened that night.

All four deny the charges.





