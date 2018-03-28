Attorney-General asked to examine ways to address future abortion laws

The Attorney-General has been asked to look at ways to make sure if abortion laws are ever re-visited in the future, they would get more scrutiny than regular legislation.

The move is being seen as a way to address concerns raised by Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Yesterday Mr Coveney went into Cabinet asking that if any new abortion laws were to come in, it would require two-thirds of the Oireachtas to vote in favour of changing them again.

But he was quickly, and publicly, shot down by the Taoiseach.

"The Attorney-General advises me that it would be contrary to article 15 of the Constitution, and therefore could not be included in this legislation - and therefore will not be".

But playing to Mr Coveney's concerns, the Attorney-General Seamus Woulfe has been asked to see if there is a way of giving future abortion laws special status, according to Health Minister Simon Harris.

"What the Attorney-General has been asked to do is... to look at seeing if there is a way of outlining if the Irish people or if the Irish people's representatives decided they wanted to revisit elements of this in the future, that there would be a process in place that would be above and beyond that of changing a regular law".

"And I've already outlined some of those examples - this time we've seen a Citizens' Assembly, we've seen an Oireacthas all-party committee".

The Government on Tuesday approved the heads of bill of the legislation they will try to bring in if the 8th amendment is repealed.

The Seanad will likely approve the referendum bill later, meaning we should know when polling day will be by Thursday.