At least 70 people reportedly killed in alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria

The US is calling on Russia to end its support for the Assad regime after an alleged chemical weapons attack killed at least 70 people in eastern Syria.

Rescue and medical workers in Douma - the last rebel-held city in Eastern Ghouta - posted apparent photos of the victims, some of whom were shown foaming from the mouth.

The White Helmets group claimed civilians had been targeted by chlorine gas.

Cases of suffocation between the civilians in residential neighborhood in the city #Douma after it was targeted by poison gas “Chlorine”. @SyriaCivilDefe teams are working to inspect the place and transfer the injured to medical centers. pic.twitter.com/07FrrKns31 — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) April 7, 2018

The Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations (UOSSM) said victims had "experienced symptoms consistent with inhaling toxic gas".

A spokesperson added: "The death toll is expected to rise to well over 100 victims as Syrian Civil Defense teams have experienced extreme difficulty reaching victims due to the continued bombardment on Douma."

Many of those reported to have been killed or injured were children.

Syrian state agency SANA reported that the government denied any responsibility, with sources claiming the reports were 'fabrications'.

US response

The US State Department has strongly condemned the alleged attack.

In a statement, the department said: "Reports from a number of contacts and medical personnel on the ground indicate a potentially high number of casualties, including among families hiding in shelters. These reports, if confirmed, are horrifying and demand an immediate response by the international community.

"The Assad regime and its backers must be held accountable and any further attacks prevented immediately. Russia, with its unwavering support for the regime, ultimately bears responsibility for these brutal attacks, targeting of countless civilians, and the suffocation of Syria’s most vulnerable communities with chemical weapons."

It adds: "The United States calls on Russia to end this unmitigated support immediately and work with the international community to prevent further, barbaric chemical weapons attacks."

Syrian government forces have recaptured most of Eastern Ghouta, leaving just Douma in the hands of insurgent group Jaish al Islam.

Additional reporting by IRN