At least 11 people dead following bus crash in Turkey

At least 11 people have been killed and dozens of others injured after a bus crash in Turkey.

The bus crashed while travelling overnight from the capital Ankara to a resort near the city of Bursa.

BBC reports that the bus was carrying families on a school holiday skiing trip.

Officials said 46 people were injured in the crash, which happened in the Eskisehir area in the north-west of the country.

It was not immediately clear if any children were among the victims.

Local media reports that the two bus drivers, who suffered minor injuries, have been taken into custody for questioning.