Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Co Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a teenage boy who is missing from Kildare.

14-year-old Michael McDonagh was last seen at 8pm on Monday January 15th, on the Main Street in Newbridge.

He is described as being approximately 5'10" in height, of slight build, and with short brown hair.

When last seen, Michael was wearing a black jacket with grey stripes, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with information about Michael's whereabouts is being asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-440-180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.