Apartment block evacuated in Tallaght after fire in underground car park

Eight units of Dublin Fire Brigade were called to deal with a fire at an apartment block in Tallaght last night.

The blaze broke out in the underground car park of the building on Main Street.

The fire was started by a gas leak, and crews from ESB and Bord Gais attended the scene.

Apartments have been evacuated at the Tallaght underground fire. A number of vehicles were on fire.

All residents were evacuated and a full search of the building was undertaken.

Road closures were also put in place.

The fire was brought under control in the early hours of the morning, while fans were used to ventilate and clear the apartment block of smoke and gases.

At around 2.45am, Dublin Fire Brigade said: "The majority of residents can now access their apartments, [while] a small number will be rehoused."