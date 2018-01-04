Transatlantic flights are cancelled due to severe weather

Several transatlantic flights have been cancelled because of severe weather conditions in the northeast United States.

Aer Lingus has cancelled four transatlantic services on Thursday from Dublin and Shannon airports.

The following flights have been cancelled:

EI 135 Shannon to Boston

EI 134 Boston to Shannon

EI 137 Dublin to Boston

EI 136 Boston to Dublin

The carrier says it plans to operate all other flights to and from North America.

But it says any passengers planning to travel to or from New York or Newark on Thursday may postpone their travel for up to seven days free-of-charge if they wish to do so.

Those who wish to re-book to another day of travel can do so on the Aer Lingus website.

Passengers will be updated via the company's website, SMS messaging and social media channels.

Aer Lingus has apologised for the disruption "which is due to circumstances beyond our control."

United Airlines has also cancelled a service on Friday morning from Newark to Dublin.