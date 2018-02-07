Actor Jim Carrey deletes Facebook account over Russia

Jim Carrey has deleted his Facebook account, claiming the social network profited from Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

The actor also declared he is selling his Facebook shares and urged others to do the same.

Carrey (56) posted on Twitter: "I'm dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they're still not doing enough to stop it.

"I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook."

Facebook has reported that 126 million American users saw posts of suspected Russian interference during the 2016 election campign.

Carrey's post comes only days after the actor was cleared of having any involvement in the death of his Irish ex-girlfriend.

The comedian was accused of providing prescription pills to his girlfriend of three years, Cathriona White, who took her own life in 2015.

A number of media outlets reported on his behaviour in the months after her death.

Esquire magazine described one interview with him as "bonkers". At a fashion show in New York the actor was spotted walking the red carpet by a reporter.

"There's no meaning to any of this," he said. "I wanted to find the most meaningless thing I could come to and join and here I am."

The comedian, who once made four films a year, subsequently withdrew from the public eye.

After two years of public silence, a short film was released online.

The 55-year-old star was featured painting fluorescent, biblical imagery.

"I needed colour," he said to the camera.

After he was cleared of having any role in the death of Ms White, his representative said he was "looking forward to moving on with his life".