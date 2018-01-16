43 children among dozens injured after school bus crashes into building in Germany

48 people, including 43 children, have been injured after a school bus rammed into the side of a building in southern Germany.

10 people are seriously injured following the crash in the town of Eberbach, which is about 120km south of Frankfurt.

According to TheLocal.de, the bus was bringing children from nearby villages into the town.

Officials said the bus hit several vehicles before it collided with the wall of a building.

Three helicopters helped take the children to hospital, along with 10 ambulances.

Police say the cause of the crash is not yet clear.