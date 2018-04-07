At least 14 dead in Canada after crash involving junior hockey team's bus

At least 14 people are believed to have been killed after a bus - carrying a junior hockey team - collided with a truck in Canada.

Officials say 14 others are injured, three critically.

The bus was carrying members of the Humboldt Broncos team to the town of Nipawin in the province of Saskatchewan.

Humboldt Broncos confirmed they had experienced an 'incredible tragedy'.

The team's president Kevin Garinger said: “Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy.

"Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his 'heart goes out' to everyone affected.

I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Inspector Ted Munro says a significant investigation is underway.

He explained: "Rescue efforts remain ongoing.

"At this time obviously our primary focus is to treat the injured, and get them to the required medical facility."

Family members of those who were on the bus have gathered at a local church, as emergency operations continue at the scene of the crash.