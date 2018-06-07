Win a Masters Course at NCI This September

National College of Ireland offer master's programmes in business, marketing, HR, finance, education and computing. You can win a fully funded place on a full or part-time Masters programme delivered at NCI’s campus in the heart of the IFSC.

The winner can study on a part-time basis where the programme takes two years or on a full-time basis where the programme normally takes one year and can choose from the following courses:

MSc in Management

MSc in Entrepreneurship

MSc in Marketing

MSc in International Business

MSc in Non Profit Management

MSc in Finance

MA in HRM

MSc in Cloud Computing

MSc in Data Analytics

MSc in Cybersecurity

MA in Learning and Teaching

MA in Personal Leadership and Pastoral Care

Entry requirements for each course can be viewed at www.ncirl.ie. Please note you must meet full criteria as listed in the T&C’s below.

Terms & Conditions

1. Contest Overview:

National College of Ireland Offer Masters Programmes in Business, Marketing, HR, Finance, Education and Computing.

Courses are now enrolling for a September start.

Courses are now enrolling for a September start.

You can win a fully funded place on a full or part-time Masters programme delivered at NCI’s campus in the heart of the IFSC. For details on NCI’s postgraduate programmes see www.ncirl.ie.

2. Prize Details:

The prize entitles the winner to a fully funded place on any of NCI's MSc or MA programmes. The winner can study on a part-time basis where the programme takes two years or on a full-time basis where the programme normally takes one year.

(The only postgraduate programme that is specifically excluded is the MBA programme as this runs on a different fee structure to other courses)

All courses are run subject to NCI having sufficient student numbers.

The prize covers the full tuition fees for the programme. It does not cover any additional expenses that a student may incur such as accommodation, books, travel or repeat exam fees. Note, that for certain computing programmes students may be required to have their own laptop which is not covered under the prize. The tuition fees covered are the EU fees only, the prize does not cover international student fees.

3. ELIGIBILITY:

In order to redeem their prize, the winner must comply with the entry requirements, timeline and application process at National College of Ireland. In order to participate in a Master’s programme normally applicants will be required to have an undergraduate degree. Entry requirements for each course can be viewed at www.ncirl.ie.

Employees of National College of Ireland, Newstalk and the spouses, immediate family members, dependents, and/or other persons living in the same household, are not eligible to participate.

By submitting an application entrants agree and consent to their full name, area of residence, photographs being published and used by NCI and Newstalk on social media and on the NCI and Newstalk website.

Note that the prize can only be used for Masters programmes at National College of Ireland. No cash or other alternatives will be offered.

The prize is non transferable and the winner must take their place at National College of Ireland in the September 2018 enrollment or they can defer the place till September 2019. If the prize has not been taken up by September 2019 it will expire.