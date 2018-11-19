mytaxi | Business are making corporate travel more efficient and transparent

We live in a time where the world is very much an on-demand playground. Technology has made it possible to have essentially anything you want available to you in just a few clicks or taps. And these advancements are helping our work lives just as much as they are helping our personal lives.

It has never been easier for companies to run remote offices with online communications solutions breaking down barriers, virtual meetings are now the norm and work travel has never been smoother with the likes of expensing apps and travel services.

The latest to enter this space is mytaxi with a business offering that aims to make business travel even more efficient and transparent. As anyone in business will know, the best way to boost efficiency is to cut down on links in the chain and that’s exactly what the mytaxi | Business offering is aiming to do so you can focus on what’s really important – whether that’s getting to your next meeting or just arriving to the office on time.

We’ve all been there – you’re rushing to get to an event or meeting, it’s lashing rain and you’re standing on the edge of the street hoping that a taxi will drive on by. It doesn’t. You’re late. And you feel flustered for the whole day afterwards.

mytaxi | Business means that you are in control of your travel again. With an average wait time of just 4 minutes, all you have to do is tap on the app, add a reference and get ready to hit the road when your taxi arrives.

Business benefits

As an employer, mytaxi business accounts mean that you retain complete control and have a clear overview of accounts as admins, you can choose different access levels for employees and select different references to be supplied by different teams as they make bookings. These references are particularly useful as they allow you to track different bookings and pool them together for easy reporting.

In terms of reporting, as an employer you have access to a dashboard that gives you clear visibility of what your company’s taxi spend is at any given time. Receipts will also be emailed after each individual trip to both the person who makes the booking and a nominated email you have chosen, like the accounts department.

Adopting mytaxi | Business is a modern take on regaining control over business travel and it lets everyone enjoy a stress-free, transparent process. The best part is - it’s completely free to sign up with no admin fees, no setup costs and no fixed contracts. mytaxi also offers complete end-to-end support throughout the on-boarding process if needed

So whether your company needs 1,10, or 100 per day, it’s just about making work life a little less cumbersome and more in line with the on-demand lifestyles we’ve all become so accustomed to.

To find out more information, visit https://business.mytaxi.ie/ or contact ireland.business@mytaxi.com.