Zappone to seek update on abuse allegations during Scouting Ireland meeting

The Children’s Minister says she will find out this evening if there are more alleged victims or abusers in the Scouting Ireland scandal.

An investigation into the organisation found evidence of 71 alleged abusers and over 100 alleged victims.

However, it’s understood there may be more cases.

Most of the cases are historical, and date from the 1960s to the 1980s.

The allegations were revealed by a review of the organisation carried out by Ian Elliot, the former CEO of the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church in Ireland.

Minister Katherine Zappone says she’s meeting with representatives from Scouting Ireland this evening.

She explained: "I'm going to want to know particularly if they have any further updates in terms of identifying any potential victims who have come forward, or if they've found anything further in relation to their files.

"Secondly, [we'll] take a look at both the supports and resources that they have, and what they've set up in terms of a helpline for survivors coming forward."

A helpline has also been established by the Child and Family Agency Tusla, and can be reached at 1800-805-665.

When the allegations were revealed earlier this month, Scouting Ireland chairperson Aisling Kelly said the abuse occurred at the two former organisations that merged to form Scouting Ireland nearly 15 years ago.

She admitted that "neither the offenders nor the victims were always dealt with appropriately by either organisation."

She added: "We are deeply sorry for the hurt that has been caused by the actions of some past members of Scouting Ireland and its legacy organisations."