Zappone set to address UN Security Council as bid continues

The Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone will address the UN Security Council in New York later today.

Her speech is part of Ireland's bid for a seat on the council.

Speaking ahead of her address to the UN, Minister Zappone said she will be highlighting Ireland's support for children in crisis and calling for the council to do more to protect children in conflict zones.

She said she will be highlighting the country’s humanitarian role and its efforts to resettle children from countries like Syria, Afghanistan and Eritrea.

“It is my hope that the protection, the care and the education programmes for these children refugees, who have experienced armed conflict, will enable some of them to become future peace makers of the world,” she said.

Minster Zappone said Ireland’s humanitarian policies and dedication to peace are “at the heart of our values as a nation.”

She will address the council at 5pm with a live stream available here.