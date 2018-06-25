Youth due in court in connection with killing of Adam Muldoon in Dublin park

A boy is due before the Children’s Court this morning in connection with the death of Adam Muldoon in Dublin over the weekend.

The 23-year-old’s body was found in a park in Tallaght on Saturday morning.

He was found beaten and stabbed shortly after 6:30am at Butler Park off the Cheeverstown Road.

Mr Muldoon was known to homeless services and had been living with Cerebral palsy.

Gardaí launched a murder investigation following a post mortem examination.

It is believed Mr Muldoon suffered multiple stab wounds.

Yesterday, Gardaí a youth – believed to be under 18-years-old – in connection with the death.

He is due before the Children’s Couirt In Smithfield this morning.