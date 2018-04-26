Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:

DUBLIN 

Are you the type who prefers a physical book over a Kindle? Well, One City, One Book is an award-winning initiative by Dublin City Council, which encourages everyone to read a book connected with our capital city. 

For 2018, the chosen book is 'The Long Gaze Back, An Anthology of Irish Women Writers' edited by Sinéad Gleeson. The book journeys through four centuries, highlighting and featuring some of Ireland’s most gifted writers.
 
Throughout the event, there are a number of cultural events being held, including a special literary tour of Kilmainham Gaol, featuring famous Irish female writers. 
 
 
 

April Flea Market

If you fancy perusing an abundance of stalls offering everything from books and records to food, clothes and bric-a-brac galore then head along to Newmarket Square this Sunday (and the last Sunday of every month) for the flea market, happening at the Dublin Food Co-op. 

Whiskey Tours at the Irish Whiskey Museum

An exciting new attraction, taking a journey through the fantastic story of Irish whiskey from its origins, rise to glory and dramatic fall. 

Hosted by some very entertaining guides, the tour is very interactive so you'll get to enjoy some tastings along the way and also nab enough whiskey facts to keep you gping through your next dinner party or ten!

And if you're a Mastercard cardholder, head along any time for a tour booked via this link and your group will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, enjoy delicious nibbles and have your own personal host for the day!

May Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard 

Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard® is celebrating Taste of Dublin’s exciting new partnership with Neff at May’s Taste Club with something to tantalise the taste buds of the most ardent foodie!

Taking place in Neff’s state of the art showroom , a mix of hand-picked producers will be offering demos and tastings, followed by a cookery masterclass (and more delicious tastings!) by Rory O’Connell, co-founder of the legendary Ballymaloe Cookery School and widely recognised as one of Ireland's most experienced cookery teachers.

Priority booking for Mastercard cardholders, spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

What can you expect on the day? 

 

  • On arrival guests will be greeted with rolling demos and tastings from hand-picked food Producers in the stunning Neff showroom.
  • Rory O’Connell will then take guests through an in depth masterclass, offering timeless, classic, and essential techniques, which every cook needs to understand and implement if they want to cook well.  There will be an opportunity to ask questions and engage with Rory throughout the masterclass.
  • This will be followed by a producer’s panel discussion, offering some unique background and insight into Neff’s specially chosen panel of producers; top tips and inspirational stories galore!

 

 

GALWAY

Galway Food Tours

Whether you're from Galway or heading west for the weekend, you should make time in your schedule for Galway Food Tours. Explore the city streets getting a local guide to  Galway’s finest food destinations sampling fresh sushi, the finest cheese, Galway oysters, mouth-watering breads and savoury bites as well as delicious sweet treats while soaking up the famed atmosphere of the 'City of the Tribes'.

LIMERICK

Famous Saturday Food Market

After a foodie fix this weekend? Head along to Limerick's aptly-named Famous Saturday Food Market  for some fresh and local produce! You'll find everything from just-caught fish, farmhouse cheeses, artisan meats and beautiful blooms. 

If you don't fancy cooking up a storm yourself, you can grab a gourmet sandwich, crepe, pastry or whatever you fancy and enjoy some freshly brewed tea or coffee, watching the world go by.   

