Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Here’s what’s happening around the country this weekend
When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:
If you fancy perusing an abundance of stalls offering everything from books and records to food, clothes and bric-a-brac galore then head along to Newmarket Square this Sunday (and the last Sunday of every month) for the flea market, happening at the Dublin Food Co-op.
Whiskey Tours at the Irish Whiskey Museum
An exciting new attraction, taking a journey through the fantastic story of Irish whiskey from its origins, rise to glory and dramatic fall.
Hosted by some very entertaining guides, the tour is very interactive so you'll get to enjoy some tastings along the way and also nab enough whiskey facts to keep you gping through your next dinner party or ten!
A coffin in a shebeen... wonder why? come join us to see what intriguing stories Eoin has to share. #irishwhiskeymuseum #museum #stories #storytelling #tourguides #tours #dublin #dublinireland #whiskey #whisky #coffin #shebeen https://t.co/ZYkx8IEUkJ pic.twitter.com/E24QYvWZVF— Irish Whiskey Museum (@IWMDUBLIN) March 29, 2018
And if you're a Mastercard cardholder, head along any time for a tour booked via this link and your group will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, enjoy delicious nibbles and have your own personal host for the day!
May Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard
Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard® is celebrating Taste of Dublin’s exciting new partnership with Neff at May’s Taste Club with something to tantalise the taste buds of the most ardent foodie!
Taking place in Neff’s state of the art showroom , a mix of hand-picked producers will be offering demos and tastings, followed by a cookery masterclass (and more delicious tastings!) by Rory O’Connell, co-founder of the legendary Ballymaloe Cookery School and widely recognised as one of Ireland's most experienced cookery teachers.
Priority booking for Mastercard cardholders, spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
What can you expect on the day?
Whether you're from Galway or heading west for the weekend, you should make time in your schedule for Galway Food Tours. Explore the city streets getting a local guide to Galway’s finest food destinations sampling fresh sushi, the finest cheese, Galway oysters, mouth-watering breads and savoury bites as well as delicious sweet treats while soaking up the famed atmosphere of the 'City of the Tribes'.
After a foodie fix this weekend? Head along to Limerick's aptly-named Famous Saturday Food Market for some fresh and local produce! You'll find everything from just-caught fish, farmhouse cheeses, artisan meats and beautiful blooms.
If you don't fancy cooking up a storm yourself, you can grab a gourmet sandwich, crepe, pastry or whatever you fancy and enjoy some freshly brewed tea or coffee, watching the world go by.
