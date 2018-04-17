Young woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Dublin

A young woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Dublin.

Gardaí said the 22-year-old was involved in a collision with the car near the Pavilions Shopping Centre Roundabout in Swords just after 9am this morning.

She was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious head injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The road is currently closed as Gardaí carry out a full forensic investigation.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses to the accident to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are seeking drivers or cyclists with dash cams/go pros to get in contact.