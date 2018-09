A young man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Bruno Rolandi in County Offaly last year.

The 54-year-old Italian was stabbed at a house in Green Road, Ballymoran, Edenderry on November 19th.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This morning gardaí in Tullamore arrested a young man in relation to the murder.

He is due to appear before Tullamore District Court this morning.