Young man seriously assaulted in Waterford

He remains in hospital with head injuries today
A 27 year old man has been left with a number of head injuries after a serious assault in Waterford city.
The attack happened at the junction of John Street and The Manor in the city centre at around 3am this morning.
He was taken to University Hospital Waterford and subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as serious.
Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who has any information is asked to contact Gardai.