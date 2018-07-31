Young Irish man seriously injured in Sydney

Police in Australia are investigating the circumstances around an incident which left a young Irish man seriously injured.

21-year-old Shaun Dunworth from Donegal was found lying on the road near the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It is believed he suffered head injuries following a fall.

His family have flown out to be by his side and the Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.

Donegal County Councillor Ian McGarvey is a relative of the young man and says it has come as a shock to the family.

He said: "It's shocking news to hear, and indeed the entire community was alarmed to hear that such a thing could happen to any young person.

"The parents went away yesterday at around six o'clock, and it's a 24 hour journey... not knowing what they're going to face into when they arrive."