World's 'oldest intact shipwreck' discovered in the Black Sea

Archaeologists have discovered what they believe to be the world’s oldest intact shipwreck on the floor of the Black Sea.

Carbon dated to 500 BC, the Roman vessel is believed to have lain undisturbed for around 2,500 years.

The 75ft ship was found with its mast, rudders and rowing benches all intact – and is so well preserved that the monkfish bone remains of the crew’s dinner are still on its deck.

Experts believe the ship was a trading vessel of a kind that has previously only been seen on pieces of pottery – such as the famous Siren Vase in the British Museum.

It is one of over 70 ancient ships found in the area as part of the Black Sea Maritime Archaeological Project.

The lack of oxygen in the waters of the Black Sea means many of the ships are perfectly preserved.

The second oldest ship has been carbon dated to 200 AD.

A wreck from the medieval period discovered by the Black Sea Maritime Archaeological Project Image: Black Sea MAP

Dr Kroum Batchvarov, who worked on the project, said: "We have a complete vessel, with the masts still standing, with the quarter rudders in place.

"It is an incredible find; the first of its kind ever."

"We even have the coils of line, of rope still as the bosun left them in the stern when the ship went down.

"This is unique."

An Ottoman period wreck discovered by the expedition team. EEF / Black Sea MAP

The Black Sea Maritime Archaeological Project has been ongoing for years, led by scientific institutions from around the world.

The project uses advanced mapping tools to examine the sea bed and further below.

The team intends to leave the newly-discovered ship where it lies, however they carbon dated a small piece of it to confirm its age.