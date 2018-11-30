World leaders gather in Buenos Aires for G20 Summit

World leaders are gathering in the Argentinean capital Buenos Aires for a G20 Summit.

It is the first time the summit will be held in South America.

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was abruptly cancelled, over Russia's refusal to release Ukraine's Navy ships and sailors.

Meanwhile British Prime Minister Theresa May intends to meet the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the summit over the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the human impact of the Yemen war.

Her planned meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, who has been accused of allegedly ordering Mr Khashoggi's killing, will take place on Friday.

Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, arrives for the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires | Image: Flickr/G20 Argentina

She will also spend time at the meeting of world leaders spreading the message that her Brexit deal will be good for international trade.

France's Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Justin Trudeau and China Xi Jinping will be among those joining host president Mauricio Macri.

The arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been delayed, after a plane carrying her to the summit was forced to land after experiencing technical difficulties.

The summit will also bring together leaders from G20 guest countries, including Chile, Spain and the Netherlands.

Dignitaries from the World Bank, IMF and United Nations are also attening.

Over two days of discussions, the 38 heads of delegation will work to build consensus based on agreements reached at the 80 plus pre-summit meetings.

The goal is to agree on a final document focused on fair and sustainable development.