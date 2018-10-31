Women's rights campaigner Ellen O'Malley Dunlop chosen as Fine Gael candidate for next election

The chair of the National Women's Council of Ireland (NWCI) has been named as a Fine Gael election candidate in Dublin.

Ellen O’Malley Dunlop will join the party's existing TD Colm Brophy in Dublin South West on the ballot for the next general election.

The constituency's other TDs currently include independent minister Katherine Zappone and Solidary's Paul Murphy, as well as Sinn Féin's Seán Crowe and Fianna Fáil's John Lahart.

Fine Gael fell just short of securing a second seat in the 2016 general election, with their candidate eliminated on the final count.

Ms O'Malley Dunlop - who is a trained psychotherapist - previously served as the CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre for ten years before she stepped down in 2016.

She explained: “For more than ten years as CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, I have influenced positive change on complex issues such as sexual and gender based violence and the rights of victims of crime. If elected I will continue to work for legislative reform for women’s and victims’ rights.

“I also want Ireland to have a robust 21st century mental health service and I have a range of suggestions to improve services including the expansion of counselling and psychotherapy services."

Deputy Brophy added: “It is important as a society that we continue to foster a spirit of inclusiveness and equality, which is why I am very pleased that Ellen will be my running mate in Dublin South West.

"I know she will add a lot to the Fine Gael ticket here with her immense experience of public service.