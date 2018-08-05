Women's Hockey World Cup Final Result

Silver medal for Ireland
Ireland have been beaten by The Netherlands in the Women's Hockey World Cup Final.
The Green Army exceeded their pre-tournament expectations by reaching today's decider, becoming the first Irish side to do so, and will return home with a World Cup silver medal.
Today wasn't to be their day as the Dutch showed exactly why they're the top ranked side on the planet, powering to a 6 - 0 victory at Lee Valley Stadium.
Lidewij Welten broke the deadlock midway through the opening quarter with a thunderous drive past Ireland's keeper Ayeisha McFerran.
The Netherlands made it 2 - 0 just 4 minutes into the second quarter through Kelly Jonker, who fired into the corner from close range.
A quickfire double before the half-time effectively ended any hopes of an Irish comeback as the Netherlands made it 4 - 0.
After an hour of play it ended The Netherland 6 Ireland 0
Shirley McCay, Ireland's most capped player, announced she would retire after the tournament. She'll walk away from the international game with a World Cup silver medal.
FT: Ireland 0 - 6 Netherlands. Well done to the world number 1’s. We couldn’t be prouder of the #greenarmy, making history and winning a World Cup silver medal!!!! Keep watching folks, we’ve got a medal presentation to attend pic.twitter.com/RyLqbsbbPm— Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) August 5, 2018