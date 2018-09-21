Woman who filmed ex-boyfriend dying on Snapchat is jailed for 14 years

A woman in Britain who filmed her ex-boyfriend dying and then boastfully posted the video on social media has been sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter.

Fatima Khan (21), of Jersey Road in Ilford, was sentenced at London's Old Bailey, where she was previously found guilty of orchestrating the killing of 18-year-old Khalid Safi.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell said: "Fatimah used social media to bring about a confrontation between two young men vying for her affection.

"She lured Khalid to a spot pre-arranged with the suspect who was named in court as Raza Khan.

"She posted a series of antagonising posts which she knew full well could, at the very least, result in serious harm coming to Khalid.

"When Khalid lay dying after being stabbed, her first thought was to capture the moment for social media - a truly perverse and callous course of action.

"Khalid was only 18-years-old when he was killed and he had his whole life ahead of him.

"A petty argument over rival affections has escalated with a tragic outcome.

"I hope today's conviction gives Khalid's family some measure of comfort and closure."

Khalid Safi | Image: Metropolitan Police

Raza Khan is wanted for Khalid's murder.

London's Metropolitan Police say their efforts to bring him in for questioning are continuing.

Khalid was found suffering stab injuries after an altercation on the evening of December 1st, 2016.

He was taken by ambulance to a west London hospital where he died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

The court heard that Khan had been in an on-off relationship with Khalid for about two years.

However, there was a second man, who was identified in court as Raza Khan, sought to be Khan's boyfriend.

Fatima Khan | Image: Metropolitan Police

Because of this, Khalid and Raza Khan disliked each other and had fought in the past over Fatimah.

On the evening of Thursday, December 1st Khalid turned up at Fatimah's work place unexpectedly and an argument broke-out between them.

Fatimah filmed parts of the argument and posted it on Snapchat, claiming that Khalid assaulted her and threatened her with a gun.

Fatimah and Khalid then made their way on foot to a plaza area where they continued arguing.

At some point during the argument, Khan directly alerted Raza Khan in a group Snapchat post that she was having an argument with Khalid and he would not leave her alone.

Raza Khan responded to this post. He allegedly armed himself with a knife and took a taxi to the area.

Raza Khan | Image: Metropolitan Police

On arriving, Raza Khan went and spoke to Fatimah before heading over to Khalid.

There was a confrontation between the two men which led to Khalid being fatally stabbed.

Raza Khan fled the scene, while a discarded knife and jacket were later found nearby.

He received minor injuries and presented at a north London hospital, but left before being treated.

He did not return home and he discarded his mobile phone.