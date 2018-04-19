Woman suing HSE and US lab for alleged failure to diagnose her with cancer

A 43-year-old woman has told the High Court she would have taken more control of her cancer if she had been diagnosed in time.

Vicky Phelan, who lives in Annacotty, Co Limerick, is suing the HSE and a US lab for allegedly failing to diagnose her with cervical cancer seven years ago.

Mrs Phelan, a married mother of two, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 after getting the all-clear three years beforehand.

Last September, she found out a review of her 2011 sample revealed an incorrect result.

Aside from her claim that she was wrongly told she didn't have cancer in 2011, she told the High Court she would have been more proactive if she had learned of that review – which took place in 2014.

She said the treatments would have been much more manageable if she had been diagnosed back then.

Even if she was told about the review in 2014, she said she would have asked for more scans and taken more control of the cancer.

As it stands, she’s been given a few months to live and is now undergoing experimental drug treatment in an effort to prolong her life.

Her case is likely to take up to two weeks.