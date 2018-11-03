Woman seriously injured in alleged Naas hit-and-run

A 16-year-old has been arrested
A woman is in a serious condition after an alleged hit-and-run incident in Naas yesterday evening.
Gardaí said the 51-year-old woman was struck by a car on Canal Bridge in Osberstown at around 8:25pm.
Investigators said the car collided with a parked car before hitting the woman.
Gardaí said it failed to stop after the collision.
The woman is now in a serious condition at Tallaght Hospital.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and is being held at Naas Garda Station.
Investigators have seized an “abandoned car” with a technical examination due to be carried out.
The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.
Gardaí are calling for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have been in the area between 8:15pm and 8:30pm to contact them.
Investigations are ongoing.