Woman seriously injured in alleged Naas hit-and-run

A woman is in a serious condition after an alleged hit-and-run incident in Naas yesterday evening.

Gardaí said the 51-year-old woman was struck by a car on Canal Bridge in Osberstown at around 8:25pm.

Investigators said the car collided with a parked car before hitting the woman.

Gardaí said it failed to stop after the collision.

The woman is now in a serious condition at Tallaght Hospital.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and is being held at Naas Garda Station.

Investigators have seized an “abandoned car” with a technical examination due to be carried out.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Gardaí are calling for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have been in the area between 8:15pm and 8:30pm to contact them.

Investigations are ongoing.