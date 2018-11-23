Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Sligo

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash in Sligo.

The incident happened at around 9:10am this morning.

The pedestrian - who is aged in her 50s - was hit by a car on the Sligo inner relief road (N4) inbound.

She has been taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment, and her injuries are described as serious.

The woman who was driving the car was not injured.

Diversions are currently in place in Sligo following the crash this morning.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Sligo Garda Station on 071-915-7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.