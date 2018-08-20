Woman saved 10 hours after falling off cruise ship in Croatia

A British woman has been pulled out of the sea alive, 10 hours after falling from a cruise ship off the coast of Croatia.

The rescued passenger, who identified herself only as Kay, was taken to hospital in the city of Pula and is said to be in a stable condition.

She reportedly fell from an aft deck of the Norwegian Star cruise ship about 95km off Croatia's coast late on Saturday night.

A Croatian rescue ship was scrambled and found her swimming not far from where she was believed to have fallen.

The 46-year-old gave an interview to the Croatia news service HRT, saying she felt "very lucky" to have survived the ordeal.

"I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me," she said.

"I am very lucky to be alive. I was sitting at the back of the deck."

The rescue ship's captain, Lovro Oreskovic, said that she was exhausted.

He added that "we were extremely happy for saving a human life".

A Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said: "In the morning of 19 August, a guest went overboard as Norwegian Star made her way to Venice.

"The Coast Guard was notified and a search and rescue operation ensued.

"We are pleased to advise that the guest was found alive, is currently in stable condition, and has been taken ashore in Croatia for further treatment.

"We are very happy that the individual, who is a UK resident, is now safe and will soon be reunited with friends and family."

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.