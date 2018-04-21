Woman rescued after falling from cliffs on Dublin's Howth Head

A woman has been rescued by emergency services after falling from cliffs on Howth Head in Dublin.

The alarm was raised at around 3.00pm on Friday afternoon.

The Irish Coast Guard Cliff Rescue unit responded, with the exact location unknown.

Teams were dispatched to search the area.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was located near Balscadden on the north side of Howth Head.

She was transferred into a Coast Guard basket stretcher and taken to the top of the cliff.

She was then brought to hospital in an ambulance - her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The rescue was a joint operation with the gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade.