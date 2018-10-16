Woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder by reason of insanity

A 35-year-old woman has gone on trial accused of the attempted murder of a female civil servant in Dublin.

The Central Criminal Court has heard the victim was sprung on, stabbed and robbed while she was walking home from work.

In early January 2017, the court heard a female civil servant was walking home from work at around 5.00pm on the Lower Drumcondra Road when she saw a woman sitting up on a wall.

This woman then sprung up, pushed her backwards and was of top of her.

She said nothing but started to stab the civil servant, who could feel her face being slashed and felt a dramatic slash across her neck.

The court heard the woman said to the civil servant: "If you give me your bag I will let you go" and the civil servant did this and eventually managed to get help.

It is alleged the woman who carried out the assault is 35-year-old Laura Kenna of no fixed address.

She was arrested for a public order matter the next day and was found with items belonging to the victim and a peeling knife.

She told Gardaí: "Yeah I f*** did it" and asked if she was still alive - saying "I sliced her like I would have a goat" and "You wouldn't have stitched that up - it went through her like butter."

Laura Kenna has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault by reason of insanity.