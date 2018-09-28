Woman injured after being hit in face by Brooks Koepka's ball at Ryder Cup

A woman's head has been bandaged after she was hit in the face by a wayward tee shot on the first day of the Ryder Cup.

The fan lay on the ground, after American golfer Brooks Koepka's opening shot at the sixth hole of the tournament veered off target and struck her just above the eye.

The woman, who has not been identified, was treated by course staff, who bandaged her head and covered her with a jacket.

Commentators at The Golf National in Guyancourt, near Paris, noticed that the golfer appeared visible shaken by the incident, which occurred earlier this morning.

Sky Sports commentator Rich Beem said the spectator had "suffered a nasty injury" after the ball hit her "just above the eye".

Brooks Koepka of the US gives a dedicated golf glove to spectator he wounded when his ball hit her on the 6th hole during his fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France | Image: Francois Mori/AP/Press Association Images

She was taken to hospital as a precaution, but did not suffer serious injury, according to a European Tour spokesman.

Koepka, a three-time major winner who is playing in his first Ryder Cup, signed a glove and gave it to the woman.

Team Europe are the holders of the title, meaning they will retain the trophy if they halve the match against the Americans.

Play began on Friday morning and ends on Sunday.