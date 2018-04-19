Woman in her 90s dies following crash in Co Cork

A woman in her 90s has died following a crash in Co Cork earlier this evening.

It happened on Sleaveen Road, Macroom at around 5.20pm.

The woman was seriously injured when her car collided with another car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the second car was not injured.

The woman's body has been taken to University Hospital Cork for a post-mortem exam.

Gardaí say the scene is closed to allow for a forensic exam, and local diversions are expected to be in place until midnight.

Any witnesses to the crash are being asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-205-90, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.