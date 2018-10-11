Woman in her 80s dies after being hit by car in Dublin

It happened in Rathfarnham yesterday afternoon

A pedestrian in her 80s has died after being hit by a car in Dublin.

It happened at Woodside Grove, Rathfarnham at around 4:40pm yesterday evening.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to the mortuary at Tallaght Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the car - a woman in her 80s - received minor injuries in the crash, and was taken to St James's Hospital.

A forensic examination was carried out at the scene, and the road has since reopened.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01-666-6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.