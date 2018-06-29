Woman in her 60s dies in County Limerick crash

A woman in her 60s has died following a road crash in County Limerick.

Gardaí said the collision happened shortly after 5pm on the N69 near Kildimo this afternoon.

The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the car which was in collision with a van.

She was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she was pronounced dead.

The man who was driving the van was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

A Garda investigation is underway.