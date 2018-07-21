Woman hospitalised after being hit by car in Dublin

The female pedestrian sustained leg injuries in Citywest

News
Image via @DubFireBrigade on Twitter

A woman remains in hospital after being knocked down outside a shopping centre in south-west Dublin.

It happened at around 3.00pm on Friday in a car park at a shopping centre in Citywest.

The female pedestrian, aged in her 20s, sustained leg injuries when she was struck by the car.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

She was treated at the scene and taken to Tallaght Hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, was uninjured.

Gardaí say a number of parked cars were also damaged in the incident.