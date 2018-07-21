Woman hospitalised after being hit by car in Dublin

A woman remains in hospital after being knocked down outside a shopping centre in south-west Dublin.

It happened at around 3.00pm on Friday in a car park at a shopping centre in Citywest.

The female pedestrian, aged in her 20s, sustained leg injuries when she was struck by the car.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

Firefighter/Paramedics from Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn Fire Stations responded an RTC in a shopping centre car park in #Citywest involving several vehicles. 1 person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 2 fire engines, 1 rescue tender plus @TallaghtAmbo pic.twitter.com/jeVkfnncve — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 20, 2018

She was treated at the scene and taken to Tallaght Hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, was uninjured.

Gardaí say a number of parked cars were also damaged in the incident.