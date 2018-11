A woman has died after being hit by a truck in Dundalk.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was out walking at Mourne Vale Estate when the accident happened at 6:50pm this evening.

She was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road is currently sealed off as gardaí carry out a forensic examination.

Gardai are calling for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.