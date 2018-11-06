Woman dies in three-car collision in Co Roscommon

Gardaí in Roscommon are investigating a three-car collision in which a woman died.

It happened on the N63 Lanesboro to Roscommon road at Ballinaboy Cross, 12 miles from Roscommon town, on Monday shortly before 9.45pm.

The 68-year-old woman was the driver of one of the cars.

She was killed in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to the mortuary at Roscommon Hospital.

The two drivers of the other cars were injured and taken to Ballinasloe and Tullamore Hospitals for treatment.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

There was no one else in the three cars.

The road was closed for a period of time to facilitate a forensic collision examination, and has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact Roscommon Garda station on 090-663-8300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.