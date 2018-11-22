Woman dies following collision in Co Galway

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle traffic collision in Co Galway, in which a woman died.

It happened at Lismanny on the Eyrecourt to Ballinasloe Road at around 10.20am on Thursday.

The 56-year-old woman died in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to University Hospital Galway, where a post mortem will take place.

There was no one else in the car.

The road was closed earlier to facilitate a forensic examination - but it has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact them in Ballinasloe on 090-963-1890, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.