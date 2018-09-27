Woman dies after being hit by truck in Co Monaghan

A woman has died after being struck by a truck in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which happened on Main Street in Carrickmacross, at around 12.00pm on Thursday.



The woman, a pedestrian aged in her late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Diversions are in place and the road will remain closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-969-0190, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.