Woman dies after being hit by a truck in Dublin

A woman has died in after being hit by a truck in Dublin last night.

Gardai said the woman – aged in her 60s – was hit by the truck at around 4:40pm yesterday.

She was brought by ambulance to St James’s Hospital but was pronounced dead in the early hours of the morning.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and witnesses have been urged to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 6669700.