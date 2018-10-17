Woman arrested over murder of Jamie Tighe Ennis in Dublin

A woman in her 30s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating the murder of Jamie Tighe Ennis in Dublin.

The shooting happened on October 28th last year at Moateview Avenue in Coolock.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday morning in the Dublin area and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at Coolock Garda Station.

Of the four people arrested since Monday, Gardaí are continuing to detain two men (aged in their 30s and 50s) under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at Clontarf and Ballymun Garda Stations.

A young man and a man in his 20s who were also arrested on Tuesday night have been released without charge.